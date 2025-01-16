Windy Weekend Ahead: Qatar Meteorology Issues Marine Warning Amid Falling Temperatures

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This weekend is forecasted to be windy starting tomorrow, January 17, according to a forecast by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD). A marine warning is also issued due to high waves.

The Department stated that this weather condition will continue until the middle of next week.

During this period, the winds will be in the northwesterly direction, fresh to strong in speed. Meanwhile for the weekend, wave heights will range between 3-7ft, occasionally reaching 10ft at times.

Citizens and residents are urged to be cautious and avoid all marine activities during the warning period.

Temperatures this weekend will also range from 13°C to 23°C.

Extreme cold is expected to persist in the coming days with the recent rise of the Al Na'ayim star, set to continue for 13 days. Nighttime and early morning hours are also expected to be the coldest during the day.