Israeli strikes murder 73 Palestinians after announcement of ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) At least 73 Palestinians were killed in Israeli across the Gaza Strip following the announcement of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal stated that among the victims, 25 were women and 20 were children, with over 230 people since Wednesday night. Basal highlighted that 61 of those killed were in Gaza City, calling the situation particularly dire, especially in the city.



A medical source reported that an Israeli on a residential area in Gaza City left 20 people dead and many others injured. Among those killed were women and children. Eyewitnesses described intense Israeli airstrikes on a residential area in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.



In addition, five more Palestinians were killed, and over 10 others injured, in an airstrike on a home in the Rimal neighborhood. Another strike in the Al-Daraj neighborhood killed four people when an apartment was targeted. A young girl was also killed in a drone strike on a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood.



The Civil Defense reported that three more Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a home in Gaza City. In several other areas, heavy Israeli artillery shelling and machine gunfire were reported in the Tel al-Hawa, Zeitoun, and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in eastern and southeastern Gaza City.



In central Gaza, a drone strike killed three Palestinians in two apartments in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

