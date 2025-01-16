Amir Sends Written Message To Lebanon's President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani delivered the message on Thursday during his meeting with HE the President of the Republic of Lebanon.