Cirkla Launches World's First Fiber MAP Trays, Reducing Plastic Waste By ~85%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAP trays, widely used for preserving the freshness and extending the shelf life of meat and frozen foods, have historically relied on plastics such as PET and PP. With the global plastic waste crisis worsening, Cirkla's fiber MAP trays are poised to transform the industry. Made from fibers like sugarcane bagasse, these trays feature a unique and patent pending easy-peel liner that ensures recyclability in paper streams, further enhancing their sustainability credentials.

"With the launch of our fiber MAP trays, we are redefining the possibilities of sustainable packaging," said Glenn Divers, Vice President, Sales at Cirkla . "Our technology ensures that brands can transition seamlessly from plastic to fiber, addressing the challenges of performance, cost, and scalability."

Cirkla's MAP trays deliver technical performance at par with plastics, offering superior rigidity, seal strength, and advanced oxygen and water vapor barrier properties. Designed for plug-and-play integration, they allow brands to adopt sustainable packaging with no additional capital expenditure. These trays are also cost-competitive, making them a viable solution for large-scale adoption. With commercial-scale production capacity in place, Cirkla is ready to meet the demands of global markets, with millions of units slated for delivery starting February 2025.

Cirkla has successfully conducted trials with leading meat packers and processors in the United States, achieving outstanding results in maintaining shelf life for products like beef, pork, poultry, and seafood. This breakthrough addresses the needs of brands looking to reduce their plastic footprint while meeting stringent regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives.

Cirkla's innovation represents a significant leap forward in the fight against plastic waste. Their fiber MAP trays not only reduce plastic usage but also align with the evolving goals of responsible brands, providing a clear path to achieving sustainability without compromising performance. From product development to large-scale commercialization, Cirkla collaborates closely with its clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their specific needs. Its portfolio includes industry-first solutions such as MAP trays, compostable coffee capsules, dairy tubs, and ready meal containers.

