Prime Minister Arrives In Damascus: Al Ansari

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrives today in Damascus to hold talks with the leader of the new Syrian Transitional Administration Ahmed Al Sharaa.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced this in a post on X.

He further added that the visit confirms the Qatar's firm position in supporting Syria and the aspirations of its people.

