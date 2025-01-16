Deputising For King, Prime Minister Attends Arbour Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, Prime Jafar Hassan on Wednesday inaugurated the governorates' celebrations for Arbour Day, which commenced at Maan University College.

The prime minister, accompanied by Minister of Khaled Hneifat, joined nearly 200 young men and women from Maan Governorate in planting trees at the college, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This initiative is part of the government's efforts to expand green spaces to combat desertification.

In addition to the central celebration in Maan, Arbour Day events took place across all governorates, with the planting of tens of thousands of trees.

These events involved governors, heads of government departments, associations, volunteers and student activities.

The sustainable agricultural plan includes planting in artificial forest sites and alongside roads to promote forestation and protect forest resources.

Hneifat stressed that the government has translated Royal interest in the agricultural sector into action by expanding green spaces.

In 2024, the ministry planted one million trees as part of a sustainable plan using treated water, with contributions from official entities, international organisations and local communities.

He highlighted the ministry's 2025 plan, which includes planting one million carob trees in Irbid Governorate and establishing a carob processing factory to benefit the local community.

The plan also involves forestation efforts in various locations across central and southern Jordan, including the establishment of new forests and planting economically viable tree species along main roads.

The minister noted that the ministry has begun developing forestry nurseries and utilising modern methods to increase seedling production to five million annually, ensuring high quality and economic benefits.

The government's plan aims to plant four million forest trees over four years, expanding forested areas in the Kingdom by 110,000 dunums.