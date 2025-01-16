Iot Integration Market To Surpass $35.45B By 2032 Amid Growing Automation Demand Across Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT Integration Sees Significant Growth, Fueled by Widespread Adoption of IoT Technologies Across Diverse Sectors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The IoT Integration Market size was USD 3.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Global IoT Integration Market Expands, Driven by Banking, Healthcare, and Smart Wearables GrowthThe Internet of Things (IoT) integration is a combination of devices, platforms, applications, and data that work together to enable IoT solutions. IoT integration covers the broad range of capabilities required by businesses to integrate comprehensive IoT solutions into their operations. The global IoT integration market is expanding rapidly, with a particularly strong influence from sectors such as banking, healthcare, and retail. IoT is on the rise in the banking sector because it can help streamline processes, cut costs, and ensure customer satisfaction. Similarly, increasing demand for smartphones and wearable smart devices with IoT-enabled features has accelerated the pace of development of IoT solutions in different industries.Get Sample Copy of Report:Keyplayers:DXC Technology, NTT Data Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture, Atos SE, Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Limited, TCS Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Dell EMC, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Capgemini, Cognizant, Salesforce, Softdel, Phitomas, eInfochips, Timesys Corporation, Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd, Tibbo Systems, Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd, Aeris, Macrosoft Inc., DeloitteSegment AnalysisBy Service TypeThe rising demand for Third-Party API Management and Device and Platform Management Services is driven by the need for seamless connectivity and efficient management of IoT devices across various industries. These services critically aid in allowing for secure communication, real-time data exchange, and interoperability across various IoT devices and platforms. Businesses increasingly look to third-party API management as a way of streamlining their operations, scalability, and even the integration of IoT solutions within existing systems.By Enterprise SizeLarge enterprises are at the forefront of the IoT market, leveraging IoT solutions to improve operational efficiency and manage complex, large-scale operations. This allows them to invest in high-tech equipment that enables the implementation of IoT-based systems for real-time data gathering, predictive maintenance, and process optimization. Organizations that need to handle extensive networks of interconnected devices often require scalable solutions and therefore include IoT as an integral part of their strategy. For example, industries like manufacturing use IoT to monitor production lines, while retail giants rely on it for inventory management and customer engagement.By ApplicationIn 2023, The Smart Building and Home Automation segment is experiencing strong demand as businesses and consumers increasingly prioritize control, comfort, and energy efficiency in their environments. IoT integration solutions in this area allow real-time monitoring and automation of building systems such as lighting, heating, and cooling, security, energy management, among others. For businesses, smart buildings optimize operations and reduce the costs associated with energy use while improving workplace productivity.ENquiry Before Buy:Key Regional DevelopmentIn 2023, North America emerged as the leader in the IoT integration market. This is expected to grow throughout the forecast period as vendors of IoT integration solutions have a strong presence in the region. The United States is one of the hubs with some of the world's top technology companies, which are vigorously driving IoT integration solutions in sectors such as health care, manufacturing, and logistics.Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness substantial growth in the IoT integration market during the forecast period. The region is growing because of rapid digital and economic transformation, along with the continued development of its communication network infrastructure. China, Japan, and India are among the most prominent countries working to advance their IoT capabilities.Recent Development.In August 2023, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) formed a partnership with Lexmark, a global provider of imaging and IoT solutions, to modernize its enterprise applications, fast-track its cloud transition, and enhance its innovation initiatives. This partnership is expected to accelerate the integration of IoT solutions within enterprise applications, helping organizations adapt to changing business needs..In June 2023, DXC Technology collaborated with Nokia to introduce the DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G Solution. This solution is designed to enhance the connectivity and performance of IoT systems, offering enterprises a seamless platform to deploy IoT solutions with low latency and high reliability.Access Full Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

