Party Is Strong Regardless Of Leaders: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar On Demands For Change

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) Amid demands for replacing him as the Karnataka state chief of Congress, Deputy Chief D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that the party will remain strong irrespective of who stays or leaves, and leaders should refrain from making comments in public.

Speaking to the here, Shivakumar said,“This party didn't come to power solely because of D.K. Shivakumar. It is the result of the hard work and trust placed in us by workers and voters. We must preserve and protect this trust. The party belongs to the workers and voters and has a long, proud history. Regardless of who stays or leaves, the party has the strength to sustain itself.”

“Mahatma Gandhi fought for the country's Independence and renounced power. Ambedkar drafted the Constitution -- did he hold any positions of power? We must remember such examples. Hence, I humbly appeal that the party's welfare is more important than making statements in the media. Anyone facing issues should discuss and resolve them with the high command,” Shivakumar maintained.

“For now, we are preparing for the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution convention. AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala will visit Belagavi on Friday to oversee preparations. Any further questions can be directed to him,” Shivakumar said.

When asked about Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi's statement that the organisation is weakening and that a full-time KPCC president is needed, Shivakumar responded,“It is not for me to provide clarity on this matter. It is up to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Questions on this should be directed to him. Questioning Mallikarjun Kharge's decisions is inappropriate,” he concluded.

“KPCC positions are not available in shops, nor can they be obtained by speaking to the media,” Shivakumar stated.“Party leaders recognize and reward our work and efforts appropriately. Does anyone ask for positions through the media? This is something entirely new to me,” he said.

Shivakumar said,“If there is any significant development in party matters, I will personally call a press conference to share information. Right now, our focus should be on organising, saving, and growing the party. The Chief Minister and senior leaders have advised everyone to maintain discipline within the party. They have also instructed us not to discuss internal matters publicly.”

“Party issues should not be discussed in front of the media. Whatever the concern may be, approach the AICC President, Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister, or me directly. This advice isn't exclusive to Congress but applies to any party --be it BJP, JD(S), or farmers' associations. Internal matters must be resolved within the party,” he stressed.

“Even if I were to desire a particular position, would you (the media) grant it to me? Are these positions available in a shop? Speaking to the media will not help; in fact, it will have the opposite effect,” he added.

Sources stated that the infighting has begun following Dy CM Shivakumar's staking claim over the CM's post. CM Siddaramaiah's close associates Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa openly made challenging statements targeting Shivakumar in support of CM Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar issued a warning through the KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandary on Thursday to Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and H.C. Mahadevappa for their repeated statements regarding the change of power.

The statement came as the infighting intensified in the party, and sources said this was a kind of warning note to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah camp.

The infighting in the ruling Congress party has intensified with Home Minister G. Parameshwara stating that it is natural for leaders to demand the replacement of the current Karnataka Congress state president.“He (D.K. Shivakumar) is the president of the state unit and he also holds two big portfolios. In this background, leaders will naturally ask for a replacement,” Parameshwara stated.