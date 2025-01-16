Level Up in BGMI With the Mahindra BE 6 – Limited-Time Rewards and the Real BE 6 Up for Grabs!

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, 16 January 2025 – The highly anticipated collaboration between two industry titans, KRAFTON India and Mahindra, is now live bringing the revolutionary Electric Origin SUV, the Mahindra BE 6, into the action-packed world of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Apart from revving up the sporty BE 6 in the battlegrounds, players can also unlock an array of exclusive in-game items, events, and contests – with a chance for one lucky gamer to win the BE 6. This collaboration promises to elevate the player experience to new heights, seamlessly blending cutting-edge automotive innovation with the thrill of immersive gameplay.



Unleash the Power of BE 6 in BGMI



From January 16th to February 15th, players can claim their chicken dinners in style at the wheel of the sporty BE 6. In addition to BE 6, players can unlock premium in-game items including Quantum Flux Suit, Chrono Charge Suit, Volt Tracer Gun, Neon Drop BE 6 Parachute, Flashvault BE 6 Bag, and SparkStrike Pan. Players can get their hands on these themed items by trying their hand at the 'Lucky Spin'. These exclusive items capture the adventurous and high-performance spirit of the BE 6, allowing players to test-drive the sporty car and unlock unique themed rewards.



Engaging In-Game Events



The collaboration brings an exciting in-game event—the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre. Players can complete missions to collect "Nitro Wheels" (exchange tokens) and redeem them for exclusive rewards, including:



• Protective Vanguard Suit

• Mahindra Event Crate

• Mahindra Space Gifts



The Mahindra Event Crate offers players a chance to win collaboration items, adding an element of thrill to the gameplay.



Drive the Mahindra BE 6 from the Battlegrounds to the Real World



As part of this collaboration, KRAFTON India and Mahindra introduces an incredible contest where one lucky gamer can win a real BE 6, extending the collaboration beyond the virtual world. To participate, players must:



1. Complete missions in the ‘Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre’ to collect ‘Nitro Wheels’ and redeem them for ‘Mahindra Event Crates’.



2. Create a video (10-30 seconds) featuring the Mahindra BE 6 in BGMI. Players can use the in-game preview without purchasing the item.



3. Upload the video on YouTube or Instagram, tagging BGMI’s and Mahindra Electric’s official social media handles and using the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge.



• BGMI Instagram: @battlegroundsmobilein_official

• BGMI YouTube: @BattlegroundsMobile_IN

• Mahindra Instagram: @mahindraelectricsuvs

• Mahindra YouTube: @mahindraelectricsuvs



The contest runs from January 25th to February 25th, offering participants the chance to showcase their creativity and walk away with the ultimate prize.

Live the thrill of BE 6 and conquer the battlegrounds like never before! For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.





About KRAFTON, Inc.



Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning.







MENAFN16012025003109013449ID1109096428