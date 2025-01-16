DSV - 2024 Annual Report Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We expect to release the 2024 Annual Report of DSV A/S in the morning of 4 February 2025. A webcast and call will be held at 11:00 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Jens H. Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the 2024 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 4 February 2025

Time: 11:00 am CET

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Annual Report 2024 or .

If you would like to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Annual Report 2024 . You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment

Investor news - conference call FY 2024