Japan To Be Country Partner At Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025

Bhopal, Jan 16 (KNN) Japan has been announced as a country partner for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for February 24-25.



The announcement came from Chief Mohan Yadav on Wednesday, who also revealed his planned visit to Japan from January 27 to February 1 to court potential investors.

In preparation for the summit, the state is developing a comprehensive framework of 21 policies across various sectors.



The Industrial Policy and Investment Department is spearheading key initiatives, including the Madhya Pradesh Investment Promotion Policy 2025, MP Logistics Policy, and Madhya Pradesh Export Promotion and ODOP Policy 2025.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department is working on policies such as the MSME Development Policy 2025, MP MSME Land Development Allotment Policy 2025, and MP Start-up Policy.

The renewable energy sector will be governed by new frameworks including the MP Pump Hydro Storage Policy 2025 and Madhya Pradesh Biofuel Promotion Policy 2025, all of which are expected to be finalised before the summit.

The state government is also introducing policies to embrace emerging technologies and sectors. These include the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2025, MP Drone Promotion Policy 2025, and MP AVGS-XR Policy 2024.



Additional focus areas encompass tourism, healthcare, and infrastructure development, with specific policies being drafted for medical colleges under PPP mode, film tourism, and land development.

The comprehensive policy framework demonstrates Madhya Pradesh's commitment to creating a robust investment ecosystem.



The policies are designed to facilitate quick decision-making during the summit and establish clear guidelines for potential investors across diverse sectors, from urban development to pressurised pipe irrigation systems.

