Western Azerbaijani Community Condemns Armenia's Baseless Accusations
Date
1/16/2025 3:13:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
"We condemn the groundless and slanderous statement of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia on January
15, 2025, claiming that crimes were committed against Armenians in
the Azerbaijan SSR. The tone of the statement is also reminiscent
of Armenia's rhetoric before the Second Garabagh War."
These remarks were included in the statement of the Western
Azerbaijani Community, as reported by
Azernews .
The statement emphasized that "the state that committed ethnic
cleansing is Armenia," citing the well-known 1993 speech by Levon
Ter-Petrosyan, Armenia's former president. Ter-Petrosyan's
presidency coincided with the occupation of Azerbaijani territories
and the implementation of policies targeting Azerbaijanis. The
speech, according to the community, "confirms that ethnic cleansing
against Azerbaijanis is Armenia's state policy."
The statement added: "It is also worth recalling that L.
Ter-Petrosyan also stated in that speech that the migration of
Armenians from the Azerbaijan SSR was organized by Armenia itself.
Below is a relevant excerpt from L. Ter-Petrosyan's speech:
'If the movement had not started on time, today 500 thousand
Armenians would have remained in Azerbaijan. Even if they were not
physically destroyed, this would have been the most powerful lever
to bring Armenia to its knees. A significant part of them, more
than 300 thousand people, found refuge in Armenia. This was also a
national problem, a large-scale problem that was solved thanks to
our movement.'
All this, the Western Azerbaijani Community argues, "proves that
by organizing the migration of Armenians from the Azerbaijani
territories, the occupation of which it did not consider possible,
Armenia aimed to eliminate the experience of peaceful coexistence
of representatives of two peoples and to create a mono-ethnic state
in Armenia."
The statement concluded: "Instead of making slanderous and
hateful statements, the Armenian government should put an end to
its racism and mono-ethnic policy, create conditions for the return
of Western Azerbaijanis, and restore the multi-ethnic environment
there."
