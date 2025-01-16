Kuwait's 5Th Relief Plane Departs To Syria With 10 Tons Of Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The fifth relief plane of the Kuwaiti air bridge departed on Thursday, heading to Damascus International Airport with 10 tons of aid and food supplies, as part of "Kuwait by Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

this trip was organized by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in the presence of of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila in cooperation with the of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

In a statement for KUNA, Al-Huwaila said that this mission comes as part of implementing the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership in assisting Syrians in need and reflects Kuwait's commitment to the humanitarian field.

She expressed her appreciation for the joint governmental efforts, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and Kuwaiti charitable societies in organizing this relief air bridge.

On his part, Chairman of the Board of KRCS Ambassador Khaled Al-Moghame said that the KRCS continues to provide assistance to the government to implement the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

He pointed out that this trip comes as part of several missions to transport necessary food, relief and medical supplies, whereas KRCS have been briefed with the needs of the Syrian people in coordination with Syrian Red Crescent Society which will supervise the distribution of aid.

He expressed his appreciation for Dr. Al-Huwaila on her attendance and cooperation with KRCS to deliver those supplies.

He affirmed that this cooperation is the key for the success of Kuwaiti humanitarian role. (end)

