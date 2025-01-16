Brazil Ends 2024 with a 12.7% Increase in Natural Stone Exports, Strengthening Global Leadership

(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Despite logistical challenges, the achieves historic performance, consolidating its position among the world's leading players.



Vitória, January 15, 2025 – Brazilian natural stone exports closed 2024 with revenue of USD 1.263 billion, a 12.7% increase compared to 2023, according to the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas). In December, the sector achieved USD 125.3 million, 64.1% more than the same month in the previous year, marking the highest December result in history.



This remarkable performance reflects internationalization efforts carried out by It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, a program promoting Brazilian stones abroad, executed by Centrorochas in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).



The cumulative 2024 result, although not surpassing the 2021 record of USD 1.34 billion, indicates recovery following declines in 2022 (-3.4%) and 2023 (-13.3%). “Market behavior in 2021 was the result of the initial strategic partnership between Centrorochas and ApexBrasil, combined with strong demand generated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2024, even amid a global logistical crisis, we continued our recovery efforts, investing in infrastructure improvements and strengthening the image of Brazilian stones abroad. We will keep focusing on innovation and sustainability to maintain this growth momentum,” highlights Tales Machado, President of Centrorochas.



The sectoral project, stemming from the partnership Machado referred to, has expanded relationships with importers and increased company participation in strategic events such as trade shows, trade missions, and marketing initiatives, boosting sales. Alongside connecting Brazilian suppliers with high-potential international buyers, the segment conducts market intelligence and professional training efforts to enhance global competitiveness.



Commercial Expansion and Global Projection

The international presence of Brazilian stones was strengthened in 2024 through participation in renowned trade shows such as KBIS and Coverings (USA), Xiamen Stone Fair (China), Marmomac (Italy), and Vitória and Cachoeiro Stone Fair (Brazil). Additionally, the sector organized lectures for architects and designers in key markets like the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Italy, encouraging the use of Brazilian stones in projects worldwide. Simultaneously, prospective missions were conducted in countries such as Australia, India, and Poland, identifying opportunities and reinforcing Brazil's commitment to meeting diverse demands, further expanding its global market presence.



The United States remains the primary destination for Brazilian natural stones, accounting for USD 711.1 million in revenue from January to December 2024, a 16.86% increase from the previous year. China (USD 218.5 million) and Italy (USD 82.8 million) complete the top three global clients.



“With this positive outlook, the sector begins 2025 determined to strengthen its presence in consolidated markets while seeking new opportunities for expansion. We will continue to support the creation of more effective logistical solutions and reinforce our commitment to sustainability to keep Brazil at the forefront of the global natural stone industry,” says Machado.



Environmental Responsibility and Industry Innovations

In addition to expansion efforts, the natural stone industry has been intensifying its responsible environmental practices, evidenced by projects such as FiBRO (Fine Residue from Ornamental Stone Processing), which converts processing byproducts into materials for paving, red ceramics, and concrete, promoting circular economy; and the EPD (Environmental Product Declarations) Project, which aims to measure and certify the environmental footprint of natural stones throughout their life cycle, increasing transparency and credibility for companies in the sector.



Marmomac Brazil: A Major Highlight for 2025

As part of this evolution, 2025 kicks off with a significant event: Marmomac Brazil, set to take place from February 18 to 20 at the Anhembi District in São Paulo. This event combines the tradition of the Vitória Stone Fair – the largest natural stone trade show in the Americas – with the prestige of Marmomac, the leading global natural stone event held annually in Italy. This collaboration reinforces Brazil's leadership in the global market, elevating its position among the world's top players.



Key Numbers at a Glance

• Cumulative Exports in 2024 (Jan-Dec):

USD 1.263 billion (+12.7% vs. 2023)

• Recent History (Last Five Years):

o 2020: USD 990.5 million

o 2021: USD 1.34 billion (+35.3%)

o 2022: USD 1.294 billion (-3.4%)

o 2023: USD 1.121 billion (-13.3%)

o 2024: USD 1.263 billion (+12.7%)

• Exports in December 2024:

USD 125.3 million (+64.1% vs. December 2023)

Highest December figure on record.

• Top Destinations in 2024:

1. United States: USD 711.1 million (+16.86%)

2. China: USD 218.5 million (+25.02%)

3. Italy: USD 82.8 million (-1.80%)



