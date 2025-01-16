Rondo and SAMSUNG E&A partner for Carbon Capture and Direct Air Capture projects in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EmailWire) The companies will explore promoting Rondo Heat Battery-powered CCS and DAC projects across the Kingdom



IKTVA Forum & Exhibition 2025 (IKTVA 2025), Khobar Saudi Arabia -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Rondo Energy, the leading provider of zero-carbon industrial heat and power, today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global industry.



The companies will collaborate to explore delivering low-cost carbon capture and carbon removal projects in KSA, building upon Rondo’s world-class energy storage and SAMSUNG E&A’s extensive experience building mega-scale energy projects.



The announcement occurred at IKTVA 2025, where SAMSUNG E&A also showcased its comprehensive solutions, such as its Advanced Digital Solutions and ECO & Green Solutions. SAMSUNG E&A has executed 32 projects in Saudi Arabia, bringing a proven track record and know-how in the region to this new partnership.



The Rondo Heat Battery (RHB) supplies continuous energy from stored wind and solar power at the gigawatt scale and high temperatures needed for industrial processes. Rondo previously entered into an MoU with Aramco to bring RHB technology to the Kingdom for industrial, hydrogen, and carbon capture projects. Today’s announcement is an important step toward delivering fully integrated projects built with substantial in-Kingdom engineering and manufacturing.



“Saudi Arabia is a solar superpower, with the world’s lowest cost solar energy. Rondo can put this resource to work, cutting costs and carbon emissions at industrial facilities, powering the production of low carbon hydrogen, and delivering the world’s lowest-cost carbon capture,” said John O’Donnell, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Rondo. “Rondo is excited to be partnering with SAMSUNG E&A and in-Kingdom vendors to deliver large-scale projects, building upon SAMSUNG E&A’s track record of certainty, safety, quality, and cost leadership in the Kingdom and worldwide.”



“SAMSUNG E&A is focusing our business to meet the needs of today’s energy industry and build for tomorrow’s. Our core strategy of ‘addressing societal challenges through technology’ is driving us to advance new energy transition businesses such as hydrogen, carbon neutrality, and sustainable fuels, using our deep capabilities built over decades of energy projects around the world,” said Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A.“



Local Value Creation

Rondo Heat Batteries capture intermittent electricity, storing that energy as heat in brick, to deliver steam and power for industry. Rondo’s storage materials can be made in-Kingdom from domestic mineral resources, and local supply chains now exist for other RHB components. Rondo and Samsung will work to optimize in-Kingdom value of jointly developed and built projects.

About Rondo Energy

Rondo is purpose-built for industrial facilities: its Heat Batteries are constructed from proven, durable materials and are designed for seamless integration with existing industrial equipment and processes. Whether deployed as a drop-in replacement for retiring fossil-fueled heating equipment or as a resilient complement to existing systems, Rondo requires no disruptive changes to customers' operations.



Rondo currently operates the world's highest temperature, highest efficiency commercial energy storage system, at Calgren Renewable Fuels in Pixley, California. Rondo Energy is headquartered in Alameda, California. Learn more at rondo



About SAMSUNG E&A

At SAMSUNG E&A, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society, and people. SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider, offers comprehensive solutions for the global energy industry, such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial, and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. SAMSUNG E&A has completed more than 1,500 projects worldwide.



To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses in the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution businesses for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.



For more information, please visit samsungena





