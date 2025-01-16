Abu Dhabi to host inaugural edition of Shoptalk Luxe, a global event for innovation in luxury retail

(MENAFN- Edelman) ABU DHABI, UAE – January 15, 2025: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Hyve today announced a strategic partnership to launch Shoptalk Luxe, marking the first luxury-focussed retail event in the Shoptalk series, with Abu Dhabi as the event’s Host City Partner. Set to take place in January 2026 at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, Shoptalk Luxe is poised to be the world’s most senior gathering of decision-makers shaping the luxury and premium retail sectors.

The global Shoptalk event series is among the most important and innovative in the retail industry. Currently held in Las Vegas, Barcelona, and Chicago, these events unite leading experts and entrepreneurs from the vibrant retail and ecommerce sector to discuss the trends, technology, and influences shaping the industry.

Shoptalk Luxe represents an important addition to the Shoptalk event portfolio, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier destination for luxury retail. Building on the emirate’s position as a culture, tourism, and investment hub, this event will showcase an exclusive segment of the global retail industry, focusing on a new era of exceptional, immersive customer experiences.

ADIO is collaborating with leading luxury retailers and technology firms to enhance the emirate’s retail landscape and capitalise on the expansive growth potential of its luxury retail market, harnessing advanced technologies to deliver innovative, curated consumer experiences.

Shoptalk Luxe is set to attract leading players from the $1.5 trillion global luxury market, which is projected to grow by more than 10% annually.

The Shoptalk team has already confirmed Chalhoub Group, the leading partner of luxury experiences in the Middle East, as a Launch Partner of the event, with more global partners to be announced soon. The three-day event will feature over 180 speakers from the leading brands in luxury retail, premium customer experience, and retail technology, attracting more than 2,500 attendees from around the world.

The event is set to attract a global retail and consumer brand sectors who are defining the future of premium retail. Attendees will hear from leading brands and retailers focused on delivering elevated, personalized consumer experiences, while showcasing the latest technology and trends shaping the premium retail sector. As consumer expectations for superior service, personalization, and seamless experiences continue to evolve, the event will provide retailers across industries with insights and strategies to stay ahead.

Noura Alfoulathi, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: "The retail sector is a key pillar of a resilient, diverse economy, both locally and globally. As consumer habits and expectations continue to evolve, this sector is witnessing a profound transformation in business models, product offerings, and consumer experiences, requiring retailers to adapt and innovate. By hosting this important event, Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of these developments, poised to lead the dialogue among global industry leaders, innovators, and luxury brands.”

Mark Shashoua, CEO at Hyve said: “Abu Dhabi is the leading destination for global luxury retail in the Middle East and it was therefore a clear destination for the expansion of Shoptalk. Our partnership with ADIO will enable us to maximise the launch to create a truly unmissable event.”

Sophie Wawro, President of Shoptalk, said: “Today’s consumers expect an elevated, personalized experience across all touchpoints. As the bar for customer service, personalization, and seamless experiences continues to rise, Shoptalk Luxe is here to help retailers at all levels stay ahead. Shoptalk Luxe builds on Shoptalk's reputation for bringing together the retail industry’s most innovative minds and influential voices. We are delighted to be partnering with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office as our Host City Partner to bring this exciting next chapter for Shoptalk to Abu Dhabi in 2026.”

Hosting the conference in Abu Dhabi is expected to foster dialogue among global sector leaders, innovators, and leading brands to support the growth of the global luxury retail sector. Adding Abu Dhabi as the fifth destination in the Shoptalk calendar further cements Shoptalk as the heart of the global retail and ecommerce community.





