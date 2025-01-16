Street Bakery By Sinong Ding, Runxue Chen And Liu Wei Wins Iron A' Design Award In Graphics, Visual Communication Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sinong Ding, Runxue Chen and Liu Wei Receive International Recognition for Outstanding Brand Identity Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Street Bakery by Sinong Ding, Runxue Chen and Liu Wei as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional brand identity design created for Street Bakery, showcasing its innovative concept, visual impact, and effective communication.Street Bakery's award-winning brand identity design holds significant relevance to the graphic design industry and its target audience. By creating a warm, friendly, and optimistic brand image through the use of a lovable bear mascot and a carefully selected color palette, Street Bakery effectively resonates with modern consumers seeking a comfortable and relaxing experience amidst the hustle and bustle of city life. This design not only aligns with current trends but also demonstrates the power of thoughtful branding in enhancing customer engagement and loyalty.The Street Bakery brand identity stands out for its cohesive and visually appealing design elements. The logo, featuring a charming cartoon bear, immediately establishes a youthful and approachable tone. The beige, red, and yellow color scheme evokes feelings of warmth, creativity, and positivity, perfectly capturing the essence of the bakery. Through the use of flat illustrations and environmentally friendly materials, the design maintains a modern and eco-conscious approach, further appealing to its target audience of energetic young people.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of the Street Bakery design team. This recognition not only validates their creative vision but also inspires them to continue pushing the boundaries of brand identity design. By setting a new standard of excellence, Street Bakery has the potential to influence future trends and practices within the graphic design industry, encouraging more brands to prioritize user-centric and emotionally engaging design strategies.The Street Bakery brand identity was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a skilled design team. Sinong Ding, Wei Liu, Guanglin Chen, and Runxue Chen each contributed their expertise to create a cohesive and impactful design. Sinong Ding and Runxue Chen played key roles in the overall creative direction, while Wei Liu and Guanglin Chen focused on the development of the IP images, posters, and packaging designs.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Street Bakery brand identity design at:About Sinong Ding, Runxue Chen and Liu WeiSinong Ding, Runxue Chen and Liu Wei are talented designers from China. Sinong Ding is a university lecturer with six years of teaching experience, having published five periodicals and won numerous international design competition awards. Runxue Chen and Liu Wei are also accomplished designers who have contributed their skills and expertise to create the award-winning Street Bakery brand identity.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical innovations. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that improve quality of life and foster positive change in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability, social impact, brand identity enhancement, versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award recognizes visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures who contribute to the advancement of the field and inspire future trends. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their remarkable design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. 