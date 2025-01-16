Global Experts Identify Armed Conflict As Top Risk For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2025, state-based armed conflict is projected to be the most urgent global issue, according to international risk experts.

This conclusion comes from the annual survey conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), reports Bloomberg via Ukrinform.

Approximately 25% of the 900 surveyed risk experts identified "state-based armed conflict" as the most pressing concern for 2025.

The survey highlights that war remains the predominant concern despite promises from U.S. President-elect Donald to end military actions in Ukraine.

The second most significant risk noted in the survey is the threat of extreme weather events.

In the medium-term outlook, spanning two years, experts expressed the most concern about disinformation. Over a decade, extreme weather and biodiversity loss were identified as the top risks.

for

Mirek Dusek, WEF's Managing Director, emphasized the mounting pressure on global systems due to geopolitical tensions, eroding trust, and the climate crisis.

"“In a world marked by deepening divides and cascading risks, global leaders have a choice: to foster collaboration and resilience, or face compounding instability,” Dusek explained.

The survey results were released days ahead of the 55th World Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to deliver a special address at the forum on January 21.