Carmiola De Santura Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Her Transformational Healing Methods

FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carmiola De Santura, founder of TransUnity Academy and a leading expert in ancestral trauma healing, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The series, which features changemakers like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, highlights stories of resilience, transformation, and the power of creating meaningful legacies.In her episode, Carmiola discusses her groundbreaking work in ancestral healing and transformational coaching. She explores how generational trauma influences present-day challenges and how her innovative methods help individuals break free from limiting patterns.“Inherited trauma often holds us back in ways we don't realize,” Carmiola shares in her episode.“By addressing these hidden wounds, we can heal ourselves and empower future generations.”Carmiola also highlights her global impact, having led masterclasses for over 1,000 participants and helped individuals worldwide unlock their potential. Her upcoming reality TV show, Haunted by the Past, expands on her mission to bring healing and empowerment to a broader audience.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Carmiola De Santura to share actionable insights and inspire viewers to embrace personal growth. Her episode offers an in-depth look at how healing the past can pave the way for a brighter future.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

