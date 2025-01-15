Fenix Lighting Launches The WF25RM: Work Flashlight With Burst Mode And Charging Dock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fenix WF25R Work Flashlight

Fenix WF25R Work Flashlight with Cradle

Fenix WF25R Work Flashlight Waterproof

Fenix WF25R Work Flashlight Beam Train Tracks

Engineered for professionals, the Fenix WF25RM delivers instant 3000-lumen bursts, versatile lighting, and a charging dock for uninterrupted performance.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fenix Lighting has announced the launch of its latest product, the WF25RM Rechargeable Work Flashlight . Fenix's newest light is designed to meet the demands of professionals and offers unmatched brightness, durability, and innovative features for industrial and everyday use.The Fenix WF25RM Rechargeable Work Flashlight is designed to meet the needs of professionals with its powerful performance and durable features. It offers a 3000-lumen burst mode, capable of illuminating up to 1214 feet (370 meters), activated by a simple two-second press of the side switch. This allows for instant, high-intensity brightness, eliminating the need to cycle through other modes. With a runtime of up to 77 hours, it's perfect for job sites or after-hours tasks-making it one of the top work flashlights available.In addition to its standard lighting capabilities, the WF25RM includes a 365nm UV light, ideal for leak detection, document authentication, and equipment inspections, adding versatility for a variety of professional applications.The flashlight features a magnetic charging dock to ensure it's always fully charged and ready for use. For added flexibility, the flashlight also includes a sturdy tail clip and hook, enabling hands-free operation or easy attachment to a utility belt.Built to endure tough conditions, the WF25RM is constructed with an aluminum alloy body and is rated IP68 waterproof new Fenix WF25RM Rechargeable Work Flashlight is engineered to withstand tough conditions, from dusty workshops to outdoor environments. Its compact size and lightweight design make it portable without compromising its robust performance.The Fenix WF25RM Rechargeable Work Flashlight combines power, functionality, and durability to provide a reliable lighting solution for professionals in diverse industries. Whether you need to illuminate large areas, conduct inspections with the UV feature, or rely on it in extreme conditions, the WF25RM is an essential tool.

