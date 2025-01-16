CAD/CHF Forex Signals Can The Swiss Franc

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The US dollar did fall a bit during the early hours on Tuesday against the Swiss franc as the PPI numbers in America came out flat instead of up 2 10ths of a percent as anticipated. That being said, I don't think that changes much. Most people are going to be paying attention to the CPI numbers on Wednesday, and you should probably also keep an eye on the fact that the is at an extreme high

Timing Will Matter

At this point, it's more or less just a matter of getting the timing right, as the bullish traders out there are eyeing a massive breakout. If, and when, this were to happen, the market could likely go looking to the parity level given enough time. Keep in mind, the US dollar against the Swiss franc doesn't typically move very quickly. It's more of a grinding pair, but you can see these swings are most certainly valuable if you get them right. When you look at the chart, the first thing you see is a massive W pattern from the 0.84 level on the bottom to the 0.92 level on the top. That's a pretty sizable W pattern. It's probably worth noting that it is eight handles, which would have the breakout reaching parity, so it all ties together quite nicely. The Swiss interest rates are basically going to zero and probably negative before all is said and done. So, you continue to get paid to hang on to the US dollar.