Iran’s military conducts extensive air defense drills

(MENAFN) Iran’s have launched large-scale air defense exercises, named "Eqtedar" (Might), in the western and northern regions, focusing on safeguarding key sites such as the Fordow and Khondab nuclear facilities.



The drills showcase a wide array of advanced military equipment, including radar, missile systems, electronic warfare tools, and both manned and unmanned aircraft, with an emphasis on offensive and defensive strategies.



The Iranian Air Defense Force and the Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC) are participating in the exercises, carrying out operations related to surveillance, identification, interception, and engagement against mock threats.



During the first phase, Khordad 15 and Talash missile systems were deployed to target and destroy simulated unmanned aerial intruders. IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini emphasized that the exercises, part of an ongoing series spanning six provinces and lasting until mid-March, serve as a response to "new security threats" and are much larger and more advanced than those conducted in the previous year.



Alongside the air defense drills, a significant maritime operation is planned for the Strait of Hormuz, with evaluations of passive defense and tactical maneuvers underway.

