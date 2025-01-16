Al-Borouj Misr Unveils 6Ixty Walk Projects In New Capital With EGP 10Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Al-Borouj Misr Developments has announced the launch of its latest ventures, 6ixty Walk One and 6ixty Walk Two, in the District of the New Administrative Capital. With a total of EGP 10bn, the projects mark a significant milestone in urban development, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030.

Spanning 40,000 sqm, the twin projects offer a combined 100,000 sqm of commercial and administrative spaces, featuring a diverse array of retail brands and innovative shopping experiences. The opening of Carrefour at 6ixty Walk Two, operated exclusively by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt, is a key highlight. Carrefour aims to deliver competitive pricing and a tailored shopping experience to meet diverse customer needs.

Khaled Abbas, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), celebrated the openings, stating:“The launch of 6ixty Walk One and 6ixty Walk Two is a testament to Al-Borouj Misr's dedication to urban development. Carrefour's presence in the New Capital will significantly enhance the retail landscape, offering visitors an unparalleled shopping experience while adding value to the surrounding areas.”

Hazem El Sherif, Chairman of Al-Borouj Misr, highlighted the projects as part of the company's broader vision:“This achievement reflects our commitment to supporting Egypt's urban development initiatives, particularly in the New Administrative Capital. We aim to contribute meaningfully to the nation's growth and progress.”

Mohamed Khafaga, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:“This partnership underscores a shared vision for advancing Egypt's prosperity. Carrefour's new store will not only create job opportunities but also strengthen the local retail ecosystem. It reinforces Egypt's position as a regional hub for trade and investment, complementing the goals of Vision 2030.”

The 6ixty Walk projects stand as a testament to Al-Borouj Misr's commitment to redefining commercial and administrative developments in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.



