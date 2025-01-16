Georgian Artist Georgie Poulariani's Never Give Up Sculpture Unveiled At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) yesterday unveiled the“Never Give Up” sculpture, created by Georgian artist Georgie Poulariani, during a ceremony attended by a number of Their Excellencies, the ambassadors accredited to Qatar, along with several art and culture enthusiasts.

General Manager of Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti remarked that the“Never Give Up” sculpture represents a valuable addition to the unique collection of artworks showcased in Katara, further solidifying its status as a premier destination for art and creativity.

Dr. Al Sulaiti emphasised that the sculpture symbolizes resilience in overcoming adversity and conveys a powerful message regarding the pursuit of freedom and peace, underscoring the vital role of art in expressing fundamental human values.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Poulariani, a sculptor and artist with over a decade of experience in creating one-of-a-kind sculptures and art installations, said that the 'Never Give Up' sculpture is a metaphor for resilience, hope, and the strength of the human spirit.

“The heavy ball and chain represent the challenges and burdens we face in life, while the delicate butterfly breaking free symbolizes the power of determination and the triumph of the human will. The inspiration comes from personal experiences and the stories of people I've encountered who have faced adversity but refused to give up. It's a message of encouragement to anyone struggling, reminding them that even in the darkest times, there's a way to rise above,” he noted.

The sculptor whose artistic journey began with metal sculptures applauded Katara Cultural Village for being a vibrant hub for arts and culture, a place where creativity and tradition blend seamlessly.

“It's inspiring to see how Katara provides a platform for artists from around the world to share their stories and connect with a diverse audience. It's an honour to have my work displayed in such a prestigious and dynamic space,” he said.



“Qatar's investment in museums, public art, and cultural initiatives shows a deep commitment to nurturing creativity and making art accessible to all. It's truly inspiring to witness how art plays a significant role in shaping the cultural identity of the nation,” he said.

On lessons he wants people to learn from his piece of art, Poulariani said,“I want people to see that challenges and hardships, symbolized by the heavy chain and ball, are part of life, but they do not define us. The butterfly represents transformation, hope, and the courage to break free from limitations.”

According to him, the lesson is simple yet powerful: no matter how difficult life may seem, persistence and resilience can help us rise above our struggles and find freedom, beauty, and purpose.

“I hope the piece serves as a source of inspiration and strength for everyone who sees it,” he added.