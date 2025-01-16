Gulf Forum Values Cybersecurity's Importance In Protecting Data

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first Gulf Cybersecurity Forum in Education, which opened yesterday in Doha, valued cybersecurity's importance in protecting data and information amid accelerating digital transformation.

The forum, a two-day event, was held under the patronage of of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and in cooperation with the GCC General Secretariat under the theme 'Building Capacities and Competencies in Educational Cybersecurity'. The forum aims to exchange expertise and best practices between specialists and decision-makers and explore the latest technologies and solutions for enhancing cybersecurity at all levels.

It also aims at increasing awareness about cybersecurity among university and higher education institution members and providing them with practical skills related to cybersecurity.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi said,“This is a rapidly changing and evolving era, and cybersecurity has become a culture and a shared responsibility that requires regional and global cooperation to protect data and societies.”



He added:“Artificial intelligence has registered its presence in supporting cybersecurity by predicting threats, analyzing patterns, and confronting attacks in record time.

But its misuse may pose a threat requiring enhanced awareness.”

“Education is the cornerstone in facing these challenges. Our role in MoEHE is growing to prepare aware and qualified generations not only to use technology safely, but also to contribute to developing innovative solutions that enhance our position in global competitiveness,” said Al Nuaimi.

The forum was attended by representatives of GCC General Secretariat, along with a group of academics, experts, teachers, students, and those interested in cybersecurity issues in the region.

Director of the Information Technology Department at MoEHE and Director General of the Forum Dr. Mona Al Fadhli said that the digital transformation which is being witnessed today enhances the importance of cybersecurity as a fundamental pillar to ensure the sustainability and protection of data and information, in an era of accelerating digital challenges.

She added:“This forum comes at a time when our contemporary world is witnessing a significant increase in reliance on digital technologies and artificial intelligence, which enhances the importance of securing these systems and protecting them from increasing threats.

In this context, Al Fadhli said, the Forum provides a vital platform that brings together cybersecurity experts and specialists from our Gulf countries to discuss the latest trends and technologies in this field.

Representative of GCC General Secretariat H E Maher bin Abdullah Al Saleh said the forum is being held amid rapid advances in technology that affect various aspects of life.

“The GCC attaches great importance to enhancing cooperation among member countries, which culminated in 2022 with the establishment of the Ministerial Committee for Cybersecurity, which launched the Gulf Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2028 to protect the infrastructure of GCC countries from attacks and to encourage innovation in this vital and important field,” said Al Saleh.