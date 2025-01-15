Safehold Closes Ground Lease For Sacramento Affordable Housing Development
Date
1/15/2025 4:16:22 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with USA Properties, and to continue growing our presence in the affordable housing space," said Steve Wylder, Safehold's Head of Investments.
"Roseville is a high growth market with strong demographics and a real need for affordable housing – we're excited to be a part of this project," added Ethan Torbati, Vice President at Safehold.
Safehold closed a total of six affordable housing transactions in California during 2024. The benefits of Safehold's ground lease structure for affordable housing developments were recently highlighted in an article by Tax Credit Advisor: Ground Leases: A Vintage Structure Bridging Modern Gaps .
"We are increasingly focused on the affordable sector and are positioning our capital as a tool to help developers bridge capital structure gaps, lower their cost of capital, and move much needed affordable housing projects forward," said Wylder.
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at .
|
Transaction Contacts:
|
Investment Team and
IR Contacts:
|
|
|
Steve
Wylder
EVP, Head of Investments
T: 310.315.5566
E: s[email protected]
Ethan Torbati
Vice President, Investments
T: 310.315.5580
E: [email protected]
|
Tim Doherty
Chief Investment Officer
T: 212.930.9433
E: [email protected]
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Capital Markets & Investor Relations
T: 212.930.9400
E: i[email protected]
SOURCE Safehold
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109095326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.