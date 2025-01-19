(MENAFN)

The loss of Russian could price the EU more than €1 trillion (USD1 trillion), in line with Kirill Dmitriev, head executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Stating at the Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Dmitriev announced the EU’s economic rose had slowed largely since halting Russian gas brought in, while Russia’s pursues to demonstrate strength.



After the rise of the Ukraine war in 2022, the EU prioritized lowering its reliance on Russian power. Some individuals voluntarily stopped brought in Russian gas, while others, like Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Italy, pursued gas brought in from the nation. nevertheless, these flows stopped previously this month following Kiev rejects to renew its gas transit agreement with Moscow.



“Europe is suffering from not receiving Russian gas, with expected losses of more than €1 trillion,” Dmitriev declared. He lately attributed these losses to the high value of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which the EU has imported in larger amounts to replace Russian supplies.



