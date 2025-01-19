IMF updates 2025 development expectations for Russia amid global challenges

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revises its economic growth prediction for Russia in 2025, despite ongoing global challenges.



In its latest World Economic Outlook released on Friday, the Washington-based organization now anticipates Russia’s to grow by 1.4 percent in 2025, a slight increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to the October 2024 projection. The forecast for 2026 remains unchanged at 1.2 percent.



IMF economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas explained to RIA Novosti that the adjustment reflects “somewhat stronger data than expected.”



Last month, IMF Communications Director Julie Kozak suggested the fund would likely revise its outlook for Russia due to “strong private consumption and rapid growth in wages.” She also highlighted that “strong corporate investment” continues to drive the country’s economic expansion.



The IMF has previously pointed to Russia’s diversified energy exports and domestic fiscal policies as key factors bolstering its economic resilience.



Based on the World Bank’s January concern of Global Economic Prospects, Russia’s GDP is going to surge 1.6 percent in the new year and 1.1 percent in the following year.

