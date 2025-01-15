SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AMPY, HEES, MRNS On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Amplify Corp. (NYSE: AMPY )'s

merger with Juniper Capital's Upstream Rocky Mountain Portfolio Companies. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Amplify will issue Juniper approximately 26.7 million shares of Amplify common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Amplify shareholders will retain approximately 61% of Amplify's outstanding equity.

If you are an Amplify shareholder,

click here to learn more about your rights and options .

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES )'s

sale to United Rentals, Inc. for $92.00 per share in cash.

If you are a H&E shareholder,

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS )'s

sale to Immedica Pharma AB for $0.55 per share.

If you are a Marinus shareholder,

click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

