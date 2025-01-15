Towson University Partners With Operation Walk Maryland To Enhance Global Goodwill Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students in Towson's Management program showcase their benevolent research. Pictured from left to right: Professor Anthony Milando, Tayla Mann, Mavin Owino, Alisa Martin, Operation Walk Maryland Chair Brendan Kelly.

The volunteer medical team hopes to expand their mission to deliver orthopedic surgeries at no cost.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Operation Walk Maryland (OWM), a Baltimore-based nonprofit, recently partnered with the Department of Business Analytics and at Towson University to assist the OWM team in creating efficiencies within their processes. OWM is a philanthropic organization that performs more than 50 free orthopedic surgeries for underserved patients around the world every year.The research and management projects focused on End-to-End Supply Chain Preparedness and were on display at the inaugural Towson University (TU) Capstone Supply Chain Forum on December 4, 2024. With a baseline of research conducted by Marshawn Hall, three graduate students each focused on the different phases of the inventory and packing process to improve the organization's operations when acquiring, sorting, packing and transporting medical supplies internationally.Mavin Owino: Phase 1 – Enhancing Inventory Management and Material Acquisition ProcessesTayla Mann: Phase 2 – Enhancing the Packing, Sterilization, and Information Management ProcessesAlisa Martin: Phase 3 – Enhancing the Pre-Trip Logistics, Shipping Process, and Warehouse LayoutUsing a structured improvement methodology, the initiative analyzed key processes such as inventory management, logistics, material handling, and warehouse organization. Based on findings from data collection and analysis, recommendations were developed to streamline workflows, standardize procedures, improve resource management, and reduce reliance on individual expertise. Implementing these changes will establish sustainable processes and enhance the charity's ability to deliver its services effectively.Capstone advising professor Anthony Milando remarked with pride, "Tonight showcases the incredible impact that can be achieved through strong collaboration between academia and industry to address real-world challenges. At Operation Walk Maryland, a dedicated team of individuals works tirelessly to accomplish the extraordinary mission of improving lives. Their success depends on many moving parts coming together seamlessly. The capstone projects, led by Towson University graduate students and supported by the OWM team, focused on aligning activities, streamlining processes, and creating standardized workflows to ensure equipment and materials are in the right place, at the right time, and in the right quantities. Towson University extends its heartfelt gratitude to the entire Operation Walk Maryland team for their inspiring efforts and partnership."ABOUT OPERATION WALK MARYLANDOperation Walk Maryland is a private, not-for-profit, volunteer medical service organization that provides free surgical treatment for patients in developing countries and in the United States. The organization treats those suffering from disabling arthritis and other debilitating bone and joint conditions. Our mission is to provide free joint replacement surgeries to those without access to such procedures and to educate local healthcare providers to enhance the delivery of orthopedic care. We provide all care including joint replacement implants at no cost. This is possible through the generous donations of our individual and corporate supporters.

