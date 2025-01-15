Another 25 Military, Civilians Returned To Ukraine From Russian Captivity
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 25 military and civilians have been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.
According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in his Telegram .
“Returning our people home is something Ukraine is constantly working on. And we will not stop until we return all our people. Today, 25 more of our people are returning home to Ukraine. These are our military and civilians. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, as well as our Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions,” Zelensky said.
According to him, the guys have serious injuries and illnesses. The President emphasized that each of them would receive all the necessary medical care.
“I am grateful to the team that is looking for our people and organizing this important work. We are grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in making today's event possible,” Zelensky emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky said that in 2024, 1358 people were returned from Russian captivity.
