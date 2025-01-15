The Silicon Valley Laboratory Pledges 10% Of Profits To Los Angeles Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Silicon Valley Laboratory supports the people of Los Angeles.

Global Consultancy Supports the People of Los Angeles Who Are Impacted by Current Fires

- Rowland Chen

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Silicon Valley Laboratory (TSVL) today pledged 10% of firm profits for 2025 to be contributed to Los Angeles relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.

“The disaster in Los Angeles will have a long-lasting impact on our neighbors to the South. Relief and recovery will take years. Donations today help efforts today. But we at TSVL take a long view. We pledge 10% of our profits for 2025 to the long-term rebuilding of the Los Angeles Basin and other areas affected by the recent fires,” said Rowland Chen, Chief Executive Officer of TSVL.“Our donations to LA help locally, but many people and businesses operate in global industries. What we do for LA has a global impact.”

Contributions will be made quarterly beginning in April 2025 after the books for the first quarter of 2025 are closed. Quarterly payments will continue through the closing of the books for 2025.

“I encourage CEOs of other successful companies to consider making similar donations if they are in positions to do so,” added Chen.

About The Silicon Valley Laboratory

The Silicon Valley Laboratory is a leading global consulting, education, design, and technology advisory firm dedicated to ethical innovation. TSVL's team operates in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Media Contact:

James Malloy, Public Relations

Email: ...

James Malloy

The Silicon Valley Laboratory Inc.

...

