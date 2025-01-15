Saudi leaders discuss plans to position mining sector as global hub for exploration

(MENAFN) At the Future Minerals Forum, Saudi leaders and global experts discussed plans to position the Kingdom's mining sector as a global hub for exploration, processing, and resilience.



On the second day of the event, held from January 14 to 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, Khaled Al-Falih, emphasized the resilience needed in the mining industry, describing it as a field shaped by overcoming extreme challenges.



He pointed out that technological advancements like artificial intelligence, satellite sensing, and airborne exploration are unlocking previously inaccessible resources, offering transformative potential for the sector.



Aligned with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to make mining a key driver of industrial growth, supporting the energy transition and addressing the growing global demand for critical minerals.



"Mining has always been a sector focused on overcoming immense challenges; extracting these minerals from beneath the earth’s surface is not for the faint-hearted," said Al-Falih.



He also stressed the sector’s vital role in the energy transition, warning that failure to secure the necessary resources could hinder progress.



The forum also highlighted Saudi Arabia's emerging leadership in regional and global collaboration within the industry.

