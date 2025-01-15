Stashfin grants ESOPs up to INR 5 lakh to each employee, empowering long-term value creation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 January 2025: Stashfin – a leading financial services platform in India, announced the allocation of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) worth ₹5 lakhs and ₹3 lakhs for employees who have completed five and three years, respectively. This milestone comes as part of the company’s INR 600 crore ESOP pool, aimed at recognising long-term commitment and fostering a culture of shared success by rewarding and retaining top talent in the fiercely competitive fintech market. At Stashfin, every employee is eligible for ESOPs as part of their compensation package. With over 170 employees, the company ensures that the value created for each individual is significant.



The ESOP structure at Stashfin is designed to foster long-term employee engagement and reward commitment. It includes a four-year vesting period with a 12-month cliff, ensuring that employees who contribute meaningfully over time are well-compensated. Beyond tenure, performance plays a pivotal role in determining additional ESOP allocations, making the program both equitable and aspirational. This approach ensures that loyal and high-performing employees are not only recognised but also financially empowered, reinforcing Stashfin’s ethos of shared success and mutual growth.



Tushar Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Stashfin commented, “At Stashfin, we are committed to fostering a culture where every teammate is a key contributor to our success. This ESOP allocation reflects our belief in creating meaningful value for our employees while recognising their long-term commitment to driving our vision forward.”



The vested ESOPs can be unlocked through liquidity events such as an IPO or an acquisition. The company is focused on ensuring that employees share in the wealth creation journey when Stashfin reaches significant milestones.



Stashfin’s ₹600 crore ESOP pool is one of the largest in the Indian fintech space, highlighting the company’s focus on creating long-term wealth for its employees. Stashfin continues to build a culture of ownership and shared success, making ESOPs a key pillar of its employee benefits program.





