Ceasefire agreement in Gaza nears after intense negotiations in Qatar

Following lengthy negotiations in Qatar, negotiators were attempting to finalize a ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday. US and Egyptian authorities pledged to continue tight communication on a settlement in the hours ahead.



Optimism was bolstered by more than eight hours of discussions in Doha. An agreement for a truce in the besieged enclave and the release of prisoners is closer than ever, according to officials from Israel, Hamas, and mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.



However, a senior Hamas official told Reuters late Tuesday that the Palestinian organization had not yet responded because it was still awaiting maps from Israel that would illustrate the withdrawal of its forces from Gaza.



Majed Al-Ansari, the spokeswoman for Qatar's foreign ministry, had earlier told a news conference that a text message had been delivered to both parties and that discussions were underway over the final details.



After the war devastated Gaza, killed tens of thousands of people, and sparked conflicts in the region, US President Joe Biden, whose administration has been participating alongside an envoy of President-elect Donald Trump, declared a deal was near.



