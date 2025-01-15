Smart Weapons Market 2025 Trends : Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% By 2030, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global smart weapons opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Weapons Market by Product, Technology, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030," the global smart weapons market was valued at $14.90 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global smart weapons market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies to make reliable, precise, and efficient smart weapons. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of smart weapons across several Asian nations, such as, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Request Sample Pages :The smart weapons market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, platform, and region. On the basis of product, the global smart weapons market is categorized into missiles, munitions, guided projectiles, guided rockets, guided firearms, and directed energy weapons. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into laser, infrared, radar, GPS, and others. On the basis of platform, the market is divided into air, land, and naval.By product, the smart weapons market is segregated into missiles, munitions, guided projectile, guided rocket, guided firearms, and directed energy weapons. The missile segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for guided missile that are being deployed for numerous combat operations throughout the world.On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into laser, infrared, radar, GPS, and others. The infrared segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for infrared-derived precision across different weapon types globally.Depending on platform, the smart weapons market is fragmented into air, land, and naval. The land segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for smart weapons by land forces globally.Access this Report:Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global smart weapons market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The global smart weapons market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global market with a detailed impact analysis.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Key Findings Of The StudyBy product, the directed energy weapons segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of technology, the laser segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on platform, the naval segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportThe key players that operate in the global smart weapons market include BAE Systems Plc.General Dynamics CorporationL3Harris Technologies Inc.Leonardo S.p.A.Lockheed Martin CorporationMBDANorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationThales GroupThe Boeing CompanySimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Technology:Airborne Fire Control Radar Market ...dar-marketAirborne Sensors Market ...ket-A16504

