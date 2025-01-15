Sixth Qatari Plane Carrying Humanitarian Aid And Food Supplies Arrives In Damascus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Damascus: A Qatari plane arrived at Damascus International Airport today, January 15, carrying humanitarian aid including 32 tons of food supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund For Development.

This aid comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.

This is the sixth Qatari plane to land at Damascus International Airport, and the eleventh within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's great interest and full support for Syrians.