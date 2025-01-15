Pannun Murder Plot: India Seeks Action Against Former Spy 'CC1' Over Plan To Assassinate Khalistani Terrorist

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pannun murder plot in United States: India has recommended action against the former Indian spy, identified as 'CC1', for organising the plot to assassinate Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. The high-powered enquiry panel, set up by the Union to probe the former spy's links with criminal gangs, recommended a action after the US alleged India in a foiled plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on its soil.

The committee submitted its report on activities of some organised criminal groups and terrorist organisations, which undermined the security interests of both India and the US.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement, said after a long investigation, the committee has recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry.

The home ministry statement, however, did not name the former Indian spy against whom action has been initiated.