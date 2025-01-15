Singer Linda Nolan Passes Away At 65 Following Battle With Cancer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Linda Nolan, Irish singer best known for being a member of the family group The Nolans, has died at the age of 65 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Surrounded by her devoted family, Linda passed peacefully on Wednesday morning (January 15), leaving behind a legacy of musical contributions and cherished memories.

Final days and passing

Linda Nolan's manager, Dermot McNamara, shared the news of her passing with profound sadness. McNamara confirmed that over the weekend, Linda was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, her condition worsened as she fell into a coma and was placed into end-of-life care.

Her family remained by her side during her final moments, ensuring she was comforted with love. "At around 10.20am on Wednesday, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments," McNamara said.

Legacy and family background

Linda Nolan was a key member of The Nolans, a popular family group that achieved fame both in Ireland and internationally. The group, known for its catchy pop songs and harmonious vocals, included Linda and her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise, and Anne. Together, they became a significant presence in the music industry in the 1970s and 1980s.More updates to come