Ukraine Expects Germany To Join ZBROYARI Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have discussed the involvement of the German side in the ZBROYARI: Freedom initiative.

That is according to the for Strategic Industries' press service , Ukrinform reports.

“The parties discussed the financing of the Ukrainian defense by the German government, as well as Germany's participation in the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative,” the statement says.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of joint projects and the activities of German defense companies in Ukraine, including hubs for the repair of heavy equipment. Smetanin assured the partners that these projects are developing and there are already yielding results.

As reported, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv on January 14. He met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, other officials and businesspersons.

Photo: Ministry for Strategic Industries