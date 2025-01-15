Iran's non-oil shipments to UAE reach USD5.3B

(MENAFN) Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at USD5.3 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–December 21, 2024), according to Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Asgari noted that the UAE ranked as Iran's third-largest export destination during this period.



On the other hand, the UAE was also Iran's top source of imports, with a total of USD15.3 billion worth of goods imported from the UAE during the same nine-month span.



In August 2024, the UAE Ambassador in Tehran, Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, revealed that over 122,000 Iranian businesspeople were working in the UAE. “Economic figures show that Iran-UAE business interactions have increased in recent years, and more than 122,000 Iranian businessmen are doing business in the UAE,” he said in a meeting with Bahman Abdollahi, the head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives.



Al-Zaabi pointed out that the challenges faced by Iranian and Emirati businessmen were legal, not political, and acknowledged that cooperation between the two countries in sea and air transport had also grown.

