Erdogan calls for end to Israeli aggression in Syria

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for Israel to cease its "aggressive actions" towards Syria, following the establishment of a new after the collapse of the Assad last month.



"Starting with Israel, the forces attacking Syrian territories must immediately put an end to their aggressive actions. Otherwise, the consequences will have a negative impact on everyone," Erdogan stated during an address to his Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara.



"Everyone should withdraw from the region. Together with our Syrian brothers, we will crush the heads of ISIS (Daesh), the YPG, and other terrorist organizations in a short time," he added.



Erdogan expressed strong opposition to the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, which controls significant parts of Syrian territory. He criticized the group for exploiting Syria’s natural resources and warned that the YPG would face severe consequences if it did not disband and surrender its weapons.



Syria's newly formed transition government, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, has called for the removal of sanctions to facilitate reconstruction after nearly 14 years of civil war. Turkey has committed to supporting post-Assad Syria's rebuilding efforts and urged international collaboration.

