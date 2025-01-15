Gptbots Partners With Redtone Digital Berhad To Usher In A New Era Of AI Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing services in China, today announced that its globally recognized AI agent platform, GPTBots, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with REDtone Digital Berhad, a leading integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure service provider in Malaysia. This alliance represents a significant milestone for GPTBots in its global market expansion and offers robust support for REDtone's AI business endeavors.

The signing ceremony took place at GPTBots' headquarters in Shenzhen, with Chris Lo, the Founder and CEO of GPTBots and REDtone Group CEO Lau Bik Soon and Marketing General Manager Janice Lim in attendance.









Chris Lo (left) & Lau Bik Soon (right)

Chris Lo emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating,“We are excited to join forces with a prestigious company like REDtone. Our collaboration is poised to elevate AI services in the global market and forge a promising future through our joint initiatives.”

Lau Bik Soon, Group CEO of REDtone, shared his optimism about the partnership, saying,“This alliance with GPTBots marks an important milestone in our company's next phase of growth. We are confident that our close collaboration will pave the way for new opportunities in enterprise AI applications, extending beyond Malaysia to the broader South East Asia.”









Representatives of GPTBots and REDtone

The partnership is designed to harness the complementary strengths of both entities in AI application development, market penetration, and channel collaboration. By pooling their expertise, GPTBots and REDtone are set to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that will empower businesses to undergo digital transformation and intelligent upgrades.

This collaboration is expected to unlock extensive growth prospects for both companies and infuse the AI industry in South East Asia with fresh momentum. GPTBots and REDtone are dedicated to propelling global AI technology and innovation and establishing a new standard of excellence in the field.

About REDtone Digital Berhad

REDtone Digital Berhad, a subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Berhad and listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, stands as a leading integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure service provider. Since its inception in 1996, the company has transitioned from a voice service provider to a comprehensive solutions partner, offering a range of services, including telecommunications, managed telecommunication network services, and cloud, AI and IoT solutions.

About GPTBots.AI

GPTBots.AI is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.AI aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.AI also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

To know more, please visit .

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

