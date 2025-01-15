Kaantha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan And Rana Daggubati's Produced Movie

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kaantha OTT release: The streaming rights of the south 'Kaantha' is out. The film written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj stars Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashrii Borse in the lead. The film is produced by Rana Daggubati in collaboration with Spirit and Salmaan's Wayfarer films.

Kaantha OTT release: Where and When will Kaantha release on OTT?

Netlfix has purchased the streaming rights of the film after its theatrical run. In its captaion, it wrote,“Two artists. One feud. A lesson they'll never forget. Kaantha is coming to Netflix.”

About Kaantha

Kaantha is a multilingual film set in 1950s Madras. Set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras (now Chennai), 'Kaantha' is touted to be a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history, the press note states.

The film will be released in five languages : Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. With this film, Bhagyashri Borse also marks her Tamil debut. The shooting of the film began in September after puja ceremont, the pictures of which were shared by Rana Daggubati. Currenlty there is no update on when the film will be released, however, in November, a fanclub of Dulquer Salmaan had stated that film could be released between March or April.

Meanwhile, Oscar-shortlisted short film 'Anuja', which counts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga Kapoor among its high-profile backers, is all set to be streamed online. Created by husband-wife duo Adam J Graves (director) and Suchitra Mattai (producer), the live-action film will be out on Netflix. 'Anuja' centers around the 9-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

