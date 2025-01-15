Brazilian Crop Production Dips 7.2% In 2024, IBGE Reports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released its Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production (LSPA) on Tuesday, revealing a significant downturn in Brazil's agricultural output for 2024.



The country's crop production fell to 292.7 million tons of cereals, legumes, and oilseeds, marking a 7.2% decrease from 2023's harvest. This decline represents a loss of 22.7 million tons compared to the previous year's yield of 315.4 million tons.



It's the first time since 2021 that Brazil has experienced a drop in crop production. Despite the reduced output, the harvested area expanded by 1.6% to 79 million hectares in 2024.



Carlos Guedes, IBGE's agriculture manager, attributes the productivity decline to adverse weather conditions. Delayed soybean planting due to climate issues in the Center-West and South regions impacted agricultural timelines.



Additionally, excessive rainfall and floods in the Rio Grande do Sul, coupled with high temperatures and scarce rainfall during the second harvest, affected crops like rice, soybeans, corn, and wheat.







Soybeans remain Brazil's primary agricultural product, with an estimated production of 144.9 million tons. Corn follows with 114.7 million tons, and rice ranks third at 10.6 million tons.

Brazil's Grain Production

These three crops account for 92.3% of the estimated production and 87.2% of the harvested area. Mato Grosso leads national grain production with a 31.4% share, followed by Paraná (12.8%), Rio Grande do Sul (11.8%), and Goiás (11.0%).



Regionally, the Center-West dominates with 144.6 million tons, or 49.4% of the total production. Looking ahead, IBGE forecasts a rebound for the 2025 harvest. Estimates suggest a 10.2% increase to 322.6 million tons, surpassing 2024's output by 29.9 million tons.



Guedes attributes this projected growth to the recovery of soybean crops and favorable weather conditions across most of Brazil. This agricultural setback in 2024 highlights the vulnerability of crop production to climate variations.



It underscores the need for resilient farming practices and advanced technologies to mitigate the impact of unpredictable weather patterns on Brazil's crucial agricultural sector.

MENAFN15012025007421016031ID1109092376