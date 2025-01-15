Bee Trade Finance (BTF), A Next-Generation Hybrid Crypto Exchange Solution, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Bee Trade Finance (BTF) for all BitMart users on January 14, 2025. The BTF/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00(UTC).







What is Bee Trade Finance (BTF) ?

Bee Trade Finance (BTF), developed by Beetrade (Fin) Blockchain Ltd, is poised to revolutionize decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. By integrating a decentralized infrastructure with a centralized order book, BTF leverages the strengths of both models. This hybrid architecture allows for high-frequency trading, seamless liquidity aggregation, and multi-transaction processing within a single system. These features not only improve transaction throughput but also enhance user experience, addressing scalability and efficiency challenges faced by traditional decentralized exchanges.

The BTF token, built on the Avalanche C-Chain (AVAX-C), serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, facilitating governance, staking, and trading activities. With a fixed supply of 1.08 billion tokens, the platform ensures scarcity and stability within its tokenomics model. BTF is more than just a decentralized exchange; it represents a next-generation financial infrastructure designed to bridge the gap between decentralized and centralized systems, offering institutional-grade performance to retail and professional traders alike.

Why is Bee Trade Finance (BTF) ?

Bee Trade Finance (BTF) addresses the critical limitations of traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) by combining the best of decentralized and centralized architectures. Many DEXs struggle with scalability, slow transaction speeds, and fragmented liquidity, which can hinder user experience and market efficiency. BTF solves these challenges through its innovative hybrid model, utilizing a decentralized infrastructure for transparency and security while implementing a centralized order book for high-speed trade matching and liquidity optimization.

This unique design makes BTF a game-changer for traders and investors. By enabling simultaneous multi-trade processing and providing institutional-grade performance, BTF supports high-frequency trading, tighter spreads, and greater market depth. Additionally, the platform's focus on accessibility and user-centric design ensures it caters to both professional traders and everyday users. With its robust technology, sustainable tokenomics, and forward-thinking approach, Bee Trade Finance is not just an exchange-it's a vision for the future of cryptocurrency trading.

About Bee Trade Finance (BTF)

– Token Name: Bee Trade Finance

– Token Symbol: BTF

– Token Type: AVAX-C

– Total Supply: 1,080,000,000 BTF

To learn more about Bee Trade Finance (BTF), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

