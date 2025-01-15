Fire Contained At Warehouse In East Amman, No Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) – Civil Defense teams from the East Amman Directorate successfully extinguished a fire that broke out in a warehouse storing wooden and plastic materials used for events, located in the Al-Rajib east of Amman.A spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate confirmed that the firefighting teams arrived at the scene swiftly, managed to control the blaze, and prevented it from spreading to nearby areas.The spokesperson also confirmed that no injuries were reported, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.