Hamad Port sets new records for RORO operations in 2024

(MENAFN) Hamad Port, Qatar’s primary trade hub, achieved a milestone year in 2024, handling a record-breaking 130,332 RORO (vehicles) units and 2,199,743 freight tonnes (F/T).



Highlighting the achievement, QTerminals stated, “2024 has been a record-breaking year for RORO operations at Hamad Port. We have recorded the highest throughput from a single vessel and an all-time record for monthly operations in December 2024. We look forward to continuing this momentum and achieving even greater success in 2025.”



The port’s multi-use terminal, which supports supply chains for RORO, grains, and livestock, continues to solidify its position as a leading regional port, reflecting the ongoing growth of Qatar’s maritime industry.



December 2024 marked the port’s highest monthly throughput, with 16,681 units and 281,096 F/T. Additionally, the vessel M/V Thermopylae set a new record for RORO operations, handling 3,739 units and 55,307 F/T in a single operation, further underscoring the port’s remarkable performance.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109092987