Hamad Port sets new records for RORO operations in 2024
Date
1/15/2025 7:16:45 AM
(MENAFN) Hamad Port, Qatar’s primary trade hub, achieved a milestone year in 2024, handling a record-breaking 130,332 RORO (vehicles) units and 2,199,743 freight tonnes (F/T).
Highlighting the achievement, QTerminals stated, “2024 has been a record-breaking year for RORO operations at Hamad Port. We have recorded the highest throughput from a single vessel and an all-time record for monthly operations in December 2024. We look forward to continuing this momentum and achieving even greater success in 2025.”
The port’s multi-use terminal, which supports supply chains for RORO, grains, and livestock, continues to solidify its position as a leading regional port, reflecting the ongoing growth of Qatar’s maritime industry.
December 2024 marked the port’s highest monthly throughput, with 16,681 units and 281,096 F/T. Additionally, the vessel M/V Thermopylae set a new record for RORO operations, handling 3,739 units and 55,307 F/T in a single operation, further underscoring the port’s remarkable performance.
MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109092987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.