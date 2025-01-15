South Korean political turmoil deepens with martial law backlash, impeachments

(MENAFN) Previous South Korean Prime Han Duck-soo acknowledged on Wednesday that the December 3 martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol was “wrong,” citing both substantive and procedural flaws. During a parliamentary briefing, Han stated, “Looking at its substantive flaws, including procedural ones, I believe (the martial law) was not normal.”



President Yoon sparked nationwide controversy last month when he imposed martial law, only for the decree to be overturned by a parliamentary vote within hours. Han, who was handpicked by Yoon as prime minister after the 2022 presidential election, also criticized the decision, saying, “I think that the martial law was wrong.”



The 63-year-old Yoon has since been impeached and detained following a pre-dawn raid at the presidential residence in Seoul. He faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power and remains suspended from office.



After Yoon’s impeachment on Decembe 14, Han assumed the role of acting president. However, he too was impeached within two weeks for failing to appoint judges to the Constitutional Court, which is tasked with reviewing Yoon’s impeachment case.

