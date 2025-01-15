Keerthy Suresh Reveals The Film With Which She Was To Make Her Hindi Debut Long Before 'Baby John'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in the movie 'Baby John', has shared that she was set to make her debut in Hindi cinema long ago. However, she had to step out of the with which she was supposed to make her Hindi debut.

Recently, she made her debut with 'Baby John', directed by Atlee. Her Bollywood debut has left fans eagerly awaiting her next projects, hoping to see her shine in more Hindi films while continuing her dominance in South cinema.

In a recent interaction, Keerthy Suresh discussed her experience working across various industries and also revealed exciting details about her upcoming projects, including more Bollywood films and South Indian ventures, leaving fans thrilled.

The actress shared,“It was a film called 'Maidaan'. I was supposed to do it but I had to step out of it because of a few reasons. But it was a mutual agreement. I was approached for it 5 years ago, right after 'Mahanati', but I still feel really glad that Baby John was my Bollywood debut”.

The actress' role in 'Maidaan' eventually went to Priya Mani, who is known for her work in the superhit streaming series 'The Family Man'.

Talking about the seismic shift in the Indian film industry, the actress said,“It's a very exciting process. You are now able to move around industries. I am doing a Malayalam film, I am doing a Tamil and a Telugu film, and I just finished my Hindi debut, and I am doing other Hindi projects as well”.

Talking about how she has different roles and will be working in new genres, she added,“As an actor, it is exciting because all the characters I am playing are extremely different. I am doing 2 films that are dark comedies. I am doing a Hindi film in a very serious zone and something in Malayalam that could be action”.

She also shared her list of artists from Hindi cinema whom she would like to collaborate with, as she said,“There are a lot of directors. Of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumari Hirani are on top. In terms of actors, I am a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan and also want to work with Shahid, Ranveer. I have already done an ad with him but I am looking forward to working with him”.